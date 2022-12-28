Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Copperas Cove woman was cited after her car struck a Copperas Cove fire truck that was at the scene of another active traffic accident Tuesday.

DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on State Highway 9 near Copperas Cove. He said a 2015 model Ford Flex driven by a 52-year-old Copperas Cove woman was going west on Highway 9 near Old Georgetown Rd., approaching a line of vehicles that were stopped because of the earlier crash.

Investigating troopers said the Ford collided with the rear of one of the stopped vehicles, then continued across the center median and struck the fire truck that was on the scene. The fire truck had all emergency lights activated and was parked blocking the initial crash.

None of the emergency personnel working the crash were injured.

Sgt Washko said the female driver of the Ford Flex was not injured and was issued citation on scene for failure to control speed.