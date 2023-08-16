Copperas Cove (FOX 44/KWKT) — The first day of school for students at Crossroads High School in Copperas Cove ended early Wednesday because of a gas leak.

The school district says the maintenance staff detected the gas leak. They ordered everyone out of two buildings on the southern part of the campus to keep students and staff safe.

Copperas Cove Fire and Police responded to the campus, as well as Atmos Energy, which shut off the gas.

The school district says there are no reports of injuries or illnesses. Parents were able to pick up students from the campus front office on Avenue E. Those students who were unable to be picked up by parents or use CCISD transportation were moved to a safe waiting area.

Classes are expected to resume on Thursday. The district says a timeline for the repair of the gas line is unclear at this time.