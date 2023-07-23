GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Gatesville is making a global impact through the local business, Laerdal, a company focused on creating CPR resources and products to save lives.

Gatesville has been home to medical training products since 1956 and has come a long way.

The company was originally Medical Plastics Laboratory, founded by two local doctors and a dentist in Gatesville.

“We grew into a company that had anatomical models and patient simulators and has traders and Laird all being one of our competitors. So the innovation that we have here in Texas and decided to collaborate with us and eventually acquired the company in 2000,” says Laerdal North America Sales VP Rosie Patterson.

With over 2,000 employees in 26 countries, Laerdal makes a global impact. Saving lives in places like schools of medicine, fire, EMS, military and other markets.

Creating cutting edge technology, like the RQI platform helps health care providers keep their muscle mastery when conducting CPR. Undergoing quarterly check-ins to practice rhythm and depth of compressions is essential to confidence and ability.

Rigorous testing of products is Laerdal’s standard in order to increase survival and improve healthcare quality.

“We bring in equipment from our other plants out of Asia and out of Europe and out of the US. When it’s fully functional, all the customer has to do is unbox it, roll it off the crate, plug it in, and they’re ready to go and start immediately using the product” says Laerdal Quality Improvement Products Manager Mark McCarver.

According to Rosie, the global company has a vision of helping save 1 million more lives by the year 2030.