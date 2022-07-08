GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Gatesville community is coming together to raise funds for an 8-year-old girl with special needs.

Addison Flores was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.

Addison uses a walker to get around, but when she uses a wheelchair, it can make loading and transportation very difficult. Especially when her appointments range from the Waco, Temple, and Austin areas.

Ana Karen uses her social media to advocate for her daughter by sharing her story and connecting with other special need kids.

Ana Karen and her husband are working on raising funds to be able to purchase a wheelchair accessible van, to make trips to the hospital and doctors visits easier.

When she started a GoFundMe page, she was surprised on the out-pour of support from her community.

“A lot of the special needs community that I’m friends with, we became friends on social media. And the neat thing about it is, we’ve never even met in person. And as soon as I drop the link for the GoFundMe, the special needs community have really backed me up. They’ve been sharing it, they’ve been donating. And these people, they don’t know me personally, but just online, we’ve been receiving so much love.”

The Flores family met their goal halfway. If you would like to contribute to their GoFundMe page you can visit here.