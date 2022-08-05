GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Gatseville High School students are in shock after learning that their senior parking spots that they spent hours painting, have been vandalized.

The Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Goehlke says one of the Gatesville High School Resource Officers wrote a report of criminal mischief at Gatesville High School.

Seniors there are allowed to buy a parking space to decorate by painting them. This week, ten of those spaces were defaced by someone splashing paint on them, ruining the decoration.

There were no derogatory messages or anything written on them, but splashes of paint ruined the art work.

This incident is an ongoing and open investigation.