GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Gatesville Independent School District has a new rule in place to keep students safe.

The district said on Wednesday that it posted facts in the fall about the dangers of fentanyl, and held a parent night on this topic. District nurses applied for a grant and were able to get Narcan for each campus for free. They were also able to receive some unassigned Epi-pens.

The district says these items could save lives in the event of anaphylaxis or a fentanyl overdose, and that these epi-pens will not take the place of a student’s doctor-prescribed epi-pen. Having a couple of extras on-hand would be helpful in the event of an emergency, according to the district.

Narcan is the drug which fights deadly fentanyl overdoses. District nurses and police officers will be providing each campus with more information on where these items will be stored and what to do in the event of an emergency. Only district nurses or police officers can administer Narcan.

In the event that a student received an epi-pen or Narcan during a medical emergency, the district would automatically call 9-1-1 and have those students transported to the nearest ER.

The district says that it will hopefully never have to use these items, but it is good to have them on hand.