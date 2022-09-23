Gatesville (FOX 44) — A Gatesville man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting death of Cody Milam.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sgt. Ronald Dayton of the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office went to investigate a shooting on September 16th, 2022 at 9:15 p.m.

Sgt. Dayton says when he arrived at the home on CR 142, he found Brian Lee Hitt, who said he accidentally shot Milam. Hitt reportedly told the deputy that after returning home from dove hunting, he and Milam were playing around and pointing guns at each other.

Hitt told the deputy that he thought his shotgun was unloaded when he approached Milam and pulled the trigger. The shotgun fired, hitting Milam in the upper chest and lower throat area. The shot killed Milam.

According to the affidavit, Sgt. Dayton noticed the odor of alcohol coming from Hitt. He says Hitt admitted to drinking.

Sgt. Dayton arrested Hitt, on a probably charge of manslaughter. Hitt was booked into the Coryell County Jail, but he has since bonded out.