Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old Gatesville man has been sentenced in a Waco federal courtroom to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, Christopher Dallas Nelson had in his possession and uploaded images of children under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct to various social media platforms.

The Temple Police Department and the FBI worked together to investigate the case.

“The defendant in this case was dealt a significant and warranted prison sentence for his heinous actions,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “Let this serve as a reminder and a warning to others that our society will not tolerate such vile abuse of vulnerable, innocent children. Sexual predators like Nelson will face the full force of the law and the consequences will be severe.”

“The FBI is committed to protecting children from abuse and exploitation,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. for the FBI San Antonio Division “Thanks to the hard work of the Southern Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the assistance our law enforcement partners, this individual is now off the streets.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Gloff prosecuted the case.