GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville Police officer has been arrested by the Copperas Cove Police Department in connection with an off-duty incident.

The Gatesville Police Department was notified of this on Wednesday, and Police Chief Brad Hunt took immediate action. The officer in question has been placed on unpaid investigatory leave, and their physical and remote access to the department has been revoked. An Internal Affairs investigation has also been initiated regarding this matter.

Gatesville Police say they are actively gathering more information regarding this incident. If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Chief Hunt at 254-865-2226, or at bhunt@gatesvilletx.com.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.