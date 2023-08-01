Gatesville, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Gatesville Police Chief Brad Hunt says the man stabbed Sunday in an RV park has been identified as 39-year-old Aaron Thomas Wood, of Gatesville.

Chief Hunt said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and asks that anyone with information should call Gatesville detectives at 254-865-2226.

Wood died at a hospital, where he was taken by a private vehicle following the incident.

Chief Hunt said officers got a call about a stabbing victim being treated at Coryell Memorial Hospital, then discovered that the incident occurred earlier at the Hidden Valley RV Park at 246 FM-116.

Chief Hunt said witnesses told officers a man arrived at the RV park accompanied by friends, with the man chasing his ex-girlfriend with a can of gasoline. Witnesses told officers he doused the woman with gasoline while pinning her down.

At this point, officers say another man intervened and stabbed the woman’s attacker in the chest. The wounded man then fled to his vehicle and was driven away by his friends. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Chief Hunt said the man believed to have wielded the knife was identified, and it was determined that he had unrelated warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to the Coryell County Jail.

FOX 44 News has decided not to identify the man at this time, because he does not face charges related to the stabbing.