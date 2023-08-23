Gatesville, Tx (FOX44) – A 31-year-old Correctional Officer has been booked into the Coryell County Jail following an investigation by the TDCJ Office of the Inspector General.

Patrick Stuart Wood was picked up by Gatesville Police Monday on a warrant in the case.

TDCJ spokesman Robert Hurst said the investigation began over the weekend, saying the Office of Inspector General became aware that a correctional officer at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville might have been involved in activity that “would constitute violating the civil rights of a person in custody.”

Hurst said the investigation remains ongoing and that Wood has resigned from TDCJ.

Hurst said Wood began his employment with TDCJ on December 1, 2020.

He remained in the Coryell County Jail Wednesday on a charge of violation of civil rights-improper sexual activity with a person in custody.

No other details were immediately released.