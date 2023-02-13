CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A 74-year-old Gatesville woman dies in a two-vehicle collision in Coryell County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 9:57 a.m. Sunday to Highway 84, west of Gatesville. A 2001 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old Gatesville man was traveling eastbound on Highway 84.

A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse SUV driven by a 68-year-old Gatesville woman was leaving a private drive and pulled onto Highway 84. According to the investigating Trooper, the driver of the Traverse failed to yield right-of-way and pulled into the path of the eastbound pickup truck.

The pickup truck collided with the passenger side of the Traverse. A front seat passenger, identified as 74-year-old Mary Lee Tickell, of Gatesville, was killed upon impact and was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham. Next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is active and open.