COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove, Copperas Cove Police Department and Animal Control Department are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a new animal shelter.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday at 2441 FM-1113. Parking for the event will be along Grimes Crossing Road, just south of FM-1113.

The voters of the City of Copperas Cove voted to construct a new animal shelter during a Special Bond Election in November 2021. City Council authorized execution of a Professional Services Agreement with Brevard Architecture to develop the construction plans in January 2022. Paragon Construction was engaged in February 2023 as the construction manager at risk for the project.

The City of Copperas Cove says the construction contract was awarded to Paragon Construction by City Council on September 19, 2023. The new animal shelter is expected to be completed by November 2024.