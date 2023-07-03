COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Keep Texas Beautiful has honored Hettie Halstead Elementary as the winner of the 2023 Sadie Ray Graff Educational Institution Award!

According to Copperas Cove Independent School District Director of Communications Wendy Sledd, this is due to students working to preserve and enhance the Texas environment and to make their community stronger. The award is bestowed on only one school annually in Texas.

Sledd says the award recognizes the efforts of educational institutions providing instruction and programming to pre-K through college students to encourage youth involvement and to promote the Keep Texas Beautiful mission through environmental education.

Fort Cavazos Environmental Outreach Coordinator Christine Luciano and Garrison Commander Chad Foster present a cash prize and plaque made from recycled glass to Hettie Halstead Elementary Student Council members and advisers for winning first place in the Fort Cavazos Recycle Bowl, the school’s fifth time to win the honor. Halstead was named the most environmentally campus in the state by Keep Texas Beautiful at the end of June. (Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

The Hettie Halstead Elementary Student Council is guided by interventionists Christina Newberry, Heather Holden and Sarah Schoonover – and was honored at the KTB Annual Conference in Houston last week. The Beautify Texas Awards recognize the efforts of those working to enhance their community and protect the Lone Star State. These awards range in honoring extraordinary volunteers, professionals, youth, educators, businesses, local/civic governments, organizations and specific projects and programs.

Sledd says that for five of the last six years, student council members have won the Fort Hood Recycle Bowl, and this year was no exception – with more than 1,000 pounds of recyclable materials collected. The student council went on to win the Fort Hood Youth Environmental Ambassadors of the Year award for the second consecutive year, which earned grant from Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful to beautify their campus.

Hettie Halstead Elementary students attend the Fort Hood Earth Fest to learn additional ways to support their campus through environmental efforts. Halstead was named the most environmentally campus in the state by Keep Texas Beautiful at the end of June. (Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

Students weeded beds in front of the school and planted flowers as well as trees on the campus. The students and advisers also adopted a roadway to keep clean through Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful’s A Spot/Park/Road program.

Hettie Halstead Elementary Student Council members beautiful their campus with planters of flowers and trees. Halstead was named the most environmentally campus in the state by Keep Texas Beautiful. (Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

Keep Texas Beautiful has recognized Texans and Texas institutions which have committed to keeping Texas beautiful for more than 20 years. These awards now serve as a continued reminder of the hard work and dedication of supporters across the state.