COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove says its Scale House and Transfer Station are temporarily closed to the public.

This is due to an electrical outage at the Solid Waste Department. Residential or commercial collections for Monday were not affected.

The City said in an update around 3:30 p.m. Monday that a lightning strike did significant damage to some electronics. After an initial evaluation, the City says it will be several days until parts can arrive and repairs are completed. The Scale House and Transfer Station will remain out of service to the general public until further notice.