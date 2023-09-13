Gatesville, Tx (FOX44) – While convicted murder fugitive Danelo Cavalcante has been recaptured in Pennsylvania two weeks after his escape, a local fugitive escapee is still at large nearly a year after he got away.

Brandon Hogan disappeared in late September 2022 after he fled a work detail cutting grass and brush at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County. He had been part of a three-inmate crew supervised by the Sheriff`s Office Community Service Manager when he scaled a fence surrounding the cemetery.

Hogan had been a pre-trial confinement inmate at the Coryell County jail, awaiting trial for burglary of a habitation, theft of a fire arm and criminal mischief.

After searching the immediate area, the search zone was expanded but he was not found.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Heather Ashley said they continue to receive tips and have been following them up but the tips are not as frequent as they once were. The Sheriff’s Officer continues to encourage anyone with information about Hogan’s whereabouts to call them at 254-865-7201.