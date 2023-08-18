GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A local organization is raising awareness about the lack of air conditioning within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice units in Gatesville.

The Lioness Justice Impacted Women’s Alliance is planning a candlelight vigil this Saturday night. The organization says its goal is to show how the lack of air conditioning has negatively impacted not only the incarcerated – but also the employees, volunteers and visiting families.

The vigil will take place at 8:30 p.m. at Raby Park, located at 400 S. 8th Street. The Gatesville community is welcome to attend.