Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old man is being held on multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault police say occurred in the presence of two young children.

Marshall Garrett Clere was booked into the Coryell County Jail on Friday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Copperas Cove Police report an adult woman was sexually assaulted in a residence inside the Cove city limits in April. A one-year-old child and a five-month-old child were reported to have been present at the time – resulting in additional exposure charges. Police released few other details to avoid disclosing the identities of the victims.

Clere was being held on charges including sexual assault, continuous violence against the family, assault family violence impeding breath or circulation and two counts of indecency with a child exposure. His bond was set at a total of $225,000.