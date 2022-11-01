Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – A man remained in the Coryell County Jail on multiple charges Tuesday – including attempted sexual assault – following a Saturday incident at a Copperas Cove motel.

31-year-old Derryl Bernard Robinson, Jr. was arrested after being accused of attacking a woman who came in to clean his room at the Cactus Motel. Officers responded to the motel in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 after a 9-1-1 call was made.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case states that the victim entered Robinson’s room to help him clean up, but told officers she only made about two steps in when she was grabbed and dragged into the bedroom. She told officers that she was shoved inside of a walk-in closet and was blocked from leaving.

The affidavit stated she told officers Robinson attempted to push her down to the floor – and in the struggle, she suffered abrasions to both arms. She told officers that from the comments he was making, she believed she was about to be raped.

The affidavit stated that after kicking and swinging her arms, she was able to get away and flee to another room for help – with the occupant of that room calling 9-1-1.

The affidavit stated Robinson told officers he was showing the victim the mess in the room when an ironing board fell into the closet door – causing it to nearly close at which time she ran screaming from the room.

An occupant of another room gave officers a statement about hearing the victim screaming for help and hearing sounds of a commotion.

Jail records indicated Robinson was being held on charges of attempted sexual assault, unlawful restraint – along with additional charges of possession of a controlled substance under one ounce and possession of a prohibited substance inside a correctional facility. His bond was set at a total of $43,000.