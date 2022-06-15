Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – A Copperas Cove man has been arrested following a violent domestic disturbance which occurred Monday night.

Joseph Isreal Holmes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of North Main Street about 9:49 p.m. Monday. Police say the victim, who is the mother of Holmes’s child, was away from their home – and when she returned, Holmes was said to have tried to get her debit card from her. She refused, and a struggle ensued – with the victim able to get away.

Police say Holmes started chasing her with a knife, but was finally stopped when a third party intervened and stopped him from pursuing her further.

When police arrived, it was also discovered that Holmes allegedly damaged a computer she used for her work – leading to a second charge of criminal mischief.

Holmes was then arrested and taken to jail.