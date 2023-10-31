Oglesby, Tx (FOX 44) – A 68-year-old Coryell County man remains in the Coryell County Jail on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident at an Oglesby home.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Boone Avenue in Oglesby at 8:25 p.m. Saturday. A complaint filed in the case stated that a man in the house fired two shots from a .45 caliber handgun at a man inside the home while children were in the next room.

The shots missed the victim, and after the second shot was fired, the victim was able to disarm the man. The complaint stated that deputies found two bullet holes and recovered two spent shell casings at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Gary Beaty, was found sitting in a chair in the living room and was taken into custody.

Two children were in the kitchen next to the living room at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Beaty remained in the Coryell County Jail on Tuesday, and is held on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of endangering a child. His bond was set at $120,000.