Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX 44) – A 25-year-old man was being held on felony charges, accused of punching a child in the head while running down a Copperas Cove street.

Isaiah Blaize Gonzalez remained in the Coryell County Jail on Wednesday, held on charges of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily harm and other charges. His bond is set at $18,000.

An arrest affidavit stated the incident occurred about 11:20 a.m. Sunday as the child was walking to the Dollar General Store at 210 Cove Terrance. The victim told police he saw a man running toward him and tried to step out of his way, when the man turned around and punched him over his left ear, then continued running.

Moments later, an officer driving in the area was flagged down by a resident said, “That’s the guy who punched the kid.” Other officers responded to the area as the mother of the child yelled, “That guy hit my son.”

The affidavit stated that an officer spotted a man matching the description running in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue, then running toward the 600 block of South First Street. Another officer caught up with him in the 800 block of Sandy Court, where the affidavit stated the suspect dropped to his knees and put his hands on his head. He was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Jail records indicated Gonzalez was also being charged with evading arrest. The victim was determined to have been 13 years old.