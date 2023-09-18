Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old man is being held on charges of sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident reported in a Copperas Cove home early in the summer.

James Allen Porter, Jr was booked into the Coryell County Jail Saturday.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case stated that an 11-year-old girl was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital early on the morning of June 12 for an exam of a possible sexual assault. She was later taken for a forensic interview to the Waco Advocacy Center and provided information contained in the affidavit. It alleged that she was approached by a man in the bathroom of the Copperas Cove home about 2:00 a.m. June 11 where the affidavit stated two forms of sexual activity occurred, with the victim saying she was scared at the time.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained and Porter was arrested when he was located later.

He remained in the Coryell County Jail Monday morning at which time his bond had not yet been set.