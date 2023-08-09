COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after an early Wednesday morning shooting in Copperas Cove.

Copperas Cove Police responded to a residence in the 700 block of South Main Street at approximately 2:03 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn was notified, and he pronounced the man dead. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Richard Jerome Powers.

Police say this incident was isolated, and continues to be investigated by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. There is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.