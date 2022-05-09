CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a motorcycle in Coryell County.

Texas DPS Troopers responded Sunday to a report of a fatal crash on Interstate 14, near Bell Tower Road. A 2019 Yamaha Motorcycle, operated by a 26-year-old man from Copperas Cove, was travelling westbound on I-14 – approaching the Bell Tower Road exit in the outside lane of travel.

According to the investigating Trooper, a pedestrian – identified as 65-year-old Nazario Garcia Armando, of Copperas Cove – was walking in the center of the outside lane of I-14. The motorcycle collided with Armando, and the rider of the motorcycle was ejected.

Armando was killed upon impact, and pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Price. The motorcyclist was transported to Scott and White in Temple with incapacitating injuries.

This investigation is still active and open.