CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a weekend crash in Coryell County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded early Sunday morning to a report of a major crash between two vehicles. A 2010 Toyota Corolla, operated by 24-year-old Tristan Cooley, of Chandler, Arizona; was traveling eastbound on Highway 84, about ten miles west of Gatesville. A 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, operated by an 18-year-old man from Evant, Texas; was approaching the Toyota traveling westbound.

According to the investigating Trooper, for reasons unknown, the Toyota crossed into the path of the Chevrolet. The driver of the Chevrolet was unable to avoid a collision, and the Toyota struck the Chevrolet.

Cooley was airlifted to Scott and White Hospital in Temple, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey. Next of Kin have been notified.

The 18-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Scott and White ER in Temple, with incapacitating injuries. This crash is still an active and open investigation.