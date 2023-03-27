GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a weekend shooting in Gatesville.

Gatesville Police responded around 9:36 p.m. Sunday to a call of a reported shooting victim in the 1600 block of Waco Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside the front door of a residence. EMS personnel arrived a short time later, and were not able to revive the man.

Officers spoke to several witnesses in the area while investigators with Gatesville Police and Texas Rangers arrived to process the scene for evidence. Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Gatesville Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Police say that preliminary information indicates the victim, whose identity is known and will be released pending family notifications, was standing near his open front door – when three people approached him from the street. Within moments, one of the people fired a handgun at the victim – striking him at least once. The three people then fled on foot back toward Waco Street, and possibly across an open field to the south toward Saunders Street.

Police say none of the three suspects have been identified. If you have any information about this incident, you can call the Gatesville Police Department at 254-865-2226, or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.