Gatesville, Tx (FOX44) – A 33-year-old man is facing felony charges and remains in the Coryell County Jail after a pursuit with speeds well over 100 miles per hour.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident occurred on Sunday night. An arrest affidavit filed in the case indicated a deputy was notified by dispatch at 10:42 p.m. that a reckless driver was reported traveling north on FM-116, with the driver going in and out of his traffic lane. The caller reported the vehicle as being a red Kia Sorento, and the deputy was given the license plate number.

The affidavit stated that the deputy spotted the vehicle parked on the northbound shoulder, activated his overhead emergency lights and pulled in behind it. He stated the vehicle accelerated rapidly. As the deputy activated his siren, the fleeing vehicle reached a peak speed of 116 miles per hour.

The vehicle continued north of FM-116 in Gatesville, and the affidavit stated the driver was unable to maintain a lane of travel and crossed over the marked center line. The affidavit stated that the driver failed to yield at the intersection of FM-116 and West Main Street.

The affidavit stated the the fleeing vehicle was driven into the direct path of a Gatesville Police Department patrol unit, which had its emergency lights activated at FM-116 and West Main Street. The fleeing vehicle then crashed through a fence at 1629 West Main Street.

The driver was taken into custody, and has been identified as 33-year-old Kevin Lee Williams. He was booked into the Coryell County Jail on charges of reckless driving, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The affidavit stated the last charged was filed for threatening an officer with “imminent bodily injury by driving and used or exhibited a deadly weapon, namely a vehicle,” referring to the Gatesville officer as the victim.

Williams remained in the Coryell County Jail on Tuesday, with his bond set at $59,000.