COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police discover a man dead after a single-vehicle crash.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:47 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190 for a report of a reckless driver swerving all over the road. An officer found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver showed signs of intoxication and emotional distress. While speaking with the officer, the driver fled the scene and a pursuit was underway eastbound on East Business Highway 190.

The pursuing officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle before finding it in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190 – after it was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Officers found the driver of the vehicle injured and unresponsive, and discovered the driver was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Coryell County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Bill Price pronounced the driver dead at the scene of the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Keelan River Harrelson, of

Copperas Cove.

This incident is still under investigation.