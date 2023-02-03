COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found dead.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, an Copperas Cove Police officer discovered a man lying on the

ground next to a vehicle in the 1600 block of N 1st Street. The officer stopped to check his welfare and discovered the man was not breathing. The man appeared to be suffering a medical emergency.

Officers immediately requested Copperas Cove Fire and EMS units to respond, and started administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The man was unable to be resuscitated.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn pronounced the man deceased at 9:33 a.m. The victim has been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Dean Moseley.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded, and is investigating this incident.