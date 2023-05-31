Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – Copperas Cove police report a 53-year-old man is in custody facing deadly conduct charges, and is accused of driving off with a woman’s car with her hanging on it.

Herman Clark, of Copperas Cove, remained in the Coryell County Jail on Wednesday morning.

An arrest affidavit stated that police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Dennis Street just after midnight on Monday after a caller advised she was sitting on her vehicle and trying to prevent someone from driving away with it.

The victim told officers she was allowing Clark to live with her, but he got angry because he thought she had his cell phone. When she told him she did not have his phone, he tried to drive away in her 2014 Cadillac XTS. When she got on the hood, he drove off despite her telling him to stop.

When he got to the intersection with Hughes Avenue, she placed her cell phone against the windshield – showing that she called the police. The man then made a u-turn and drove back to her residence.

He was there when officers arrived, and they took him into custody.