COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Copperas Cove.

Police say the collision occurred at approximately 11:53 a.m. Thursday. Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190, and discovered that a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Jeep Liberty was traveling east on East Business Highway 190 and struck a pedestrian who was walking north across the highway.

The pedestrian was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center by Copperas Cove EMS, and was reported to have severe injuries.

The pedestrian later succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision, and was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at approximately 12:25 p.m. Thursday. The man has been identified as 63-year-old Sergio Valencia-Manzo.

The Criminal Investigations Division and the Traffic Division are investigating this incident.