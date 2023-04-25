CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting near Gatesville on Tuesday morning.

Coryell County Sheriff Scott A. Williams says the shooting happened east of Gatesville. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a residence inside Gatesville city limits to assist police with the reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they were informed that the shooting happened at a separate location in the county. A man with a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.