Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX 44) – Copperas Cove Police report recovering 3.6 pounds of marijuana, meth pills and $31,000 in cash following a search of a North 11th Street residence.

Jerry William Evans was taken into custody following the recovery.

The search was conducted on October 13, following a traffic stop near Washington Avenue and North 1st Street. An arrest affidavit stated the stop was conducted for failing to continuously signal a turn, with the officers detecting a heavy odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The affidavit stated that when officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, they found ten individual plastic bags of marijuana labeled “Cali Plug.”

A police sergeant met with Evans in the jail, and asked if he would consent to a search of his residence. He was escorted back to a home on North 11th Street.

Numerous similar bags of marijuana were found, with the affidavit stating over 480 grams of Amphetamine bills, a quantity of Alprazolam pills, vape pens, a money counting machine and $31,000 in cash were recovered. The affidavit stated the marijuana totaled 3.66 pounds.

The affidavit stated the money was his life savings, but he could not tell officers how much it was. He claimed the Alprazolam was to help him sleep, and did not speak about the meth pills. The Affidavit stated the Alprazolam pills were tested with a field test kit for fentanyl and yielded a positive result.

The Copperas Cove Police blotter listed charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3.