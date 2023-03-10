COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – If you see a bunch of police cars and emergency vehicles at Copperas Cove High School on Friday morning, do not be alarmed.

The Copperas Cove Independent School District released a statement Thursday saying that in order to ensure the safety and security of students and staff, there will be a mock exercise at the school around 9 a.m. This will be done in partnership with the City of Copperas Cove Fire Department and Copperas Cove Police Department.

Emergency vehicles are expected to be on campus and in the buildings – as well as school, police and fire personnel.