COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Copperas Cove Police Department and Crime Stoppers are raising awareness of a new scam.

Police say Crime Stoppers received information about scammers using its phone number (254-547-1111) to call people and claim they have warrants for their arrest. Crime Stoppers says it never makes outbound calls from this number, and that the number is only used to receive tips.

Police say they might call people to inform them about a warrant for their arrest. Officers will never ask for money to make a warrant “go away”. If they ask for money, the department says to hang up the phone and call the police agency who supposedly called you to verify if a warrant exists. Do not call the same number that called you – instead look up the agency’s phone number from a trusted source.