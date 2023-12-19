CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness of a new phone scam making its rounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has been receiving calls that “Sgt. Summers” is calling citizens about missed court dates, legal matters and citations. These calls are not from the Sheriff’s Office, and are not legitimate.

The Sheriff’s Office says to not give these callers any personal or financial information, and to block the numbers. No one from the Sheriff’s Office will call anyon about missed court dates, overdue citations or outstanding warrants. It is preferred to conduct these matters in-person.