COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove.

The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.

Travelers were told to avoid these areas while first responders were at work. All railroad crossings have since reopened to the public.

Copperas Cove Police have since told FOX 44 News that this was due to a pedestrian being hit by a train. The accident was fatal. The name is being withheld pending next of kin.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.