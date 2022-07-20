CORYELL, County (FOX 44) – The Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a head on collision fatality crash on FM 929.

A 2007 GMC 3500 pickup truck, driven by a 58-year-old man from Gatesville, Texas, was travelling northbound on FM 929. A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, driven by 46-year-old Shem Munroe of Medford, NY, was approaching the GMC travelling southbound.

According to the investigating Trooper, the driver of the GMC truck fell asleep and crossed into the path of the Chevrolet colliding head on.

Munroe was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham.

The driver of the GMC was transported to Coryell Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The crash investigation is still active and the next of kin have been notified.