GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in custody following a stabbing incident in Gatesville.

Gatesville Police say they received a call of a disturbance in the 2000 block of Waco Street at approximately 11:38 p.m. Friday. It was reported that one person was stabbed. Officers arrived within four minutes, and discovered that the victim was taken by private vehicle to Coryell Health.

Officers confirmed that the suspect fled the scene, and learned of her location a short time later. She was identified as 24-year-old Kirstin Poston, of Gatesville.

Coryell County Deputies responded to Poston’s location while Gatesville PD officers were processing the incident scene. Deputies remained with Poston until Gatesville PD officers arrived and determined that her statements were inconsistent with other evidence gathered at the crime scene.

Officers arrested Poston and transported her to the Coryell County Jail without incident. She was subsequently charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The victim was transported from Coryell Health to another local hospital for continuing treatment for life-threatening injuries.