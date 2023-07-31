Gatesville, Tx (FOX 44) – One man is dead following a stabbing that followed a woman being doused with gasoline Sunday night in Gatesville.

Gatesville Police Chief Brad Hunt said their investigation started when officers got a call about a stabbing victim being treated at Coryell Memorial Hospital. Police discovered that the incident occurred at the Hidden Valley RV Park at 246 FM-116.

Chief Hunt said witnesses told officers a man arrived at the RV park accompanied by friends, with the man chasing his ex-girlfriend with a can of gasoline. Witnesses told officers he doused the woman with gasoline while pinning her down.

At this point, another man intervened and stabbed the woman’s attacker in the chest. The wounded man then fled to his vehicle and was driven away by his friends.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Chief Hunt said the man believed to have wielded the knife was identified, and it was determined that he had unrelated warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to the Coryell County Jail.

The investigation was still open on Monday. The name of the man who died was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.