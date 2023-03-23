AUSTIN / COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) ⎯ Governor Greg Abbott has announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $311,000 by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to the Copperas Cove Independent School District (ISD).

According to the Governor’s Office, these grants will support career training. They will help the district purchase and install equipment to train students in the plant science program on greenhouse operations, and will assist students in the advanced manufacturing program to learn robotic operations.

The district will continue to use the new equipment to train more students in the future. Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna presented the grant awards to Copperas Cove ISD at a monthly school board meeting on Tuesday night.

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open enrollment charter schools. The Governor’s Office says that equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

For more information on the program, you can visit the JET webpage.