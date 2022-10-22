Deputies said it was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, who had been in the outdoor kennel all night. (Getty Images)

Coryell Co. (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that took place on Straw Mills Road in Coryell County.

19-year-old George Christopher Hallman of Gatesville died when his 2005 Nissan Altima went off the road around 2:06 a.m.

Troopers say Hallman was driving too fast and the car rolled over into a river, coming to a stop upside down, submerged in water.

Justice of the Peace James Caldwell pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Troopers are investigating what caused the car to leave the road.