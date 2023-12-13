GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Gatesville Police Department and the Texas Rangers need your help to identify a suspect in the assault of an elderly woman.

Police originally reported that officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in reference to an elderly woman found in apparent medical distress. The caller was a family friend who came by the house to check on the woman.

Officers arrived about five minutes later, and discovered that the family friend found the woman in an incoherent state inside of her home. Coryell Hospital EMS arrived and transported the woman to a regional hospital.

Police say the woman was unable to explain the circumstances leading to her medical issue, and the nature of the medical issue suggested the possibility that a crime occurred. The responding officers treated the incident as a crime scene. The pending hospital test results were expected to help indicate whether this incident was the result of a crime, or just a simple medical issue.

Gatesville Police issued an update on Tuesday, saying that preliminary test results indicate a crime did occur. The woman is still at a regional hospital receiving treatment.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is working with Texas Rangers to follow leads in this case.

If you have information about this case, you can contact the Gatesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-865-2226 or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.