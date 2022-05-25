Coryell County (FOX 44) — Copperas Cove ISD announced Wednesday that a continued power outage has forced them to cancel classes at Copperas Cove High School Thursday.

CCISD Maintenance Department staff worked all day Wednesday to restore power to the school, but they were not able to get the right parts to fix the problem.

School employees will be at the school on Thursday, so any students who need to turn in laptops, school uniforms, or other school-related items can do so from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the cafeteria. They are asked to park in the cafeteria parking lot and enter through the cafeteria doors.

Students will not be required to make up the days canceled due to the power outage.

The Senior panoramic picture and breakfast will still take place as scheduled.

Project Graduation has been moved to Copperas Cove Junior High. Students should enter through the cafeteria on the home side of Bulldawg Stadium