GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A case of rabies has been confirmed in a raccoon within Gatesville city limits, according to the Police Department.

Gatesville Animal Control Officers originally responded to the 3200 block of Osage Road on March 31 regarding a report of a raccoon acting erratically. The raccoon was captured, and was sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services for testing.

The test results returned as positive for rabies on April 5. No contact with pets or humans is suspected in this case.

The Gatesville Police Department and Animal Control are urging all citizens to ensure that all pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date. Bites, scratches or any contact with animals suspected of rabies should be immediately reported – and all contact with skunks, bats and raccoons should be avoided.