COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX) – Today, Raising Cane’s kicked off construction of its first dog park in Texas with a groundbreaking ceremony, including Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey and other local officials.

Named after its founder’s beloved yellow Lab, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has long been committed to supporting pet welfare organizations in its Communities.

Slated to finish construction by the end of the year, the Copperas Cove Community will see the popular chicken finger brand’s compassion for pets come to life in their own backyard when the first Raising Cane’s dog park in all of Texas makes its debut.

Raising Cane’s partnered with the City of Copperas Cove to sponsor the new playground for four-legged friends living in the area.

“On behalf of the City of Copperas Cove, we are pleased with the recent partnership and agreement with Raising Cane’s to construct the city’s first official dog park,” said Mayor of Copperas Cove Dan Yancey. “This is an amenity that the citizens have been asking for, and with the sponsorship and support of Raising Cane’s, it will become a reality by the end of the year. We are truly grateful for this opportunity for our Community.”

“Raising Cane’s opened in Copperas Cove almost five years ago,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Mark Strouse. “In those years, we’ve been involved in the Community through many businesses and organizations, especially those supporting pet welfare. Giving back to our Communities has been a foundational element for Raising Cane’s the past 25 years, so we appreciate the opportunity to open the first Raising Cane’s Dog Park in the Lone Star State and look forward to many more years supporting the Community of Copperas Cove.”

For 25 years, Raising Cane’s has been committed to supporting its Communities and helping animals. Raising Cane’s previous 2021 Holiday Plush Puppy campaign raised $11,272 for five Central Texas-area animal rescue organizations.