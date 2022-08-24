COPPERAS COVE / FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Transportation crews will be making pothole and bridge repairs on Interstate 14 and Highway 9, near Fort Hood and Copperas Cove, on Wednesday and Thursday – weather permitting.

TxDOT says that on Wednesday, lane closures will be in effect on the eastbound Interstate 14 mainlanes at Clarke Road for pothole repairs. This operation will be active throughout the day. On Thursday, the entire exit ramp to Highway 9 will be closed – from I-14 westbound – and there will be a lane closure on Highway 9 eastbound for bridge repairs.

TxDOT is encouraging travelers to slow down, to eliminate distractions and to pay attention in work zones and school zones.