COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Robert Griffin III Foundation will support the Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove by providing the opportunity for a one-day Walmart shopping spree.

This event will take place this Thursday – where 25 Boys & Girls Club members will receive $200 Walmart gift cards, generously donated by the RG3 Foundation, to spend on clothing, gifts, and more for themselves and their families.

After hosting the first holiday shopping event for Club youth in December 2021, Jacqueline Griffin, the Foundation’s President and mother of Robert Griffin III, expressed her son’s desire to continue to support Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove. She has since become a member of the Club’s Corporate Board of Directors.

The Robert Griffin III Foundation is a nonprofit foundation which strives to discover, design and support programs that benefit underprivileged youth, struggling military families and the victims of domestic violence. For more information about the RG3 Foundation, or to make a donation, you can visit the Foundation’s website at www.rg3sports.com.