CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – As of Sunday night, the Rocky J Fire in Coryell County is an estimated 125 acres and is 70 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Forest Service says that crews continued mop up efforts throughout Sunday. They focused on the eastern shoulder, head and west flank of the fire.

Texas A&M Forest Service originally responded to a request for assistance on FM-116, south of Gatesville, on Saturday. The fire was an estimated 100 acres and was zero percent contained.

The fire was reported to be an estimated 125 acres and was 60 percent contained on Sunday evening. Heavy vegetation continued to burn across the area of the fire.